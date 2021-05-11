Vasil Shaikhraziev will pay a working visit to the Republic of Mordovia

On May 11, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev will pay a working visit to the Republic of Mordovia. The program of the visit includes a visit to the site where the XII All-Russian Rural Sabantuy will take place. Later, a meeting of the organizing committee of the national holiday will be held at the House of the Republic in Saransk.

Also, in Saransk, an official meeting is planned with Acting Head of the Republic of Mordovia A. A. Zdunov is planned In addition, chairman of the National Council will meet with the leaders of Tatar public organizations and the leadership of the Mordovian republican public organization “Club of Tatar Businessmen”.