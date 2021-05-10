Congratulation by  Vasil Shaikhraziev on Victory Day

Dear veterans, dear front-line soldiers and home front workers!

I sincerely congratulate you on the Great Victory Day – May 9. This year, Russia and the whole world celebrates the 76th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War. In 1941, representatives of all peoples in the name of the Motherland united against a common enemy. In the name of a peaceful sky overhead, in the name of the future, in the name of a dignified and peaceful life, brave sons and daughters of our people fought selflessly and made a great contribution to the approach of the Great Victory. Among them are Gazi Zagitov, Minnegali Shaimuratov, Gazinur Gafiatullin, Maguba Syrtlanova, Fatyh Bulatov, Gani Safiullin and many others.

On May 9, our eyes are filled with tears of joy and sadness at the same time. We must cherish and honor the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, who fought for a peaceful sky without sparing their lives. Time, unfortunately, is inexorable, the ranks of war veterans are thinning from year to year.

Our dear heroes! Words of sincere gratitude addressed to you will never run out in our hearts. We always adore your feat. We wish you the most important thing – health, happiness and endless care from your family and friends. And may the formidable clouds of war never cover the peaceful sky above our heads.

With sincere wishes,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev