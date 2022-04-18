The 30th anniversary of the Tatar public cultural educational center in Tashkent celebrated

On April 8, 2022, as part of the festive events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar Public Cultural Educational Center (TOKPC) in Tashkent, a solemn meeting and a festive concert were held in the capital’s Turkiston Palace. Among the invitees were representatives of official bodies and the public of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Representative Office of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Russian Embassy in Uzbekistan, the Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo, the Trade Mission of Russia, the diplomatic corps accredited in Tashkent, Representative Offices of Russian companies. The Republic of Tatarstan was represented by Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars VG Shaykhraziev.

Before the start of the solemn event, the distinguished guests got acquainted with the exhibition located in the foyer of the Turkiston Palace of Culture. Dishes, national clothes, handicrafts, household items reflecting the traditions of the Tatar people were presented here. The exhibition was organized under the leadership of TOKPC and the efforts of compatriots living in Tashkent. V.G. Shaikhraziev highly appreciated the exposition.

The Chairman of the KMODS under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan R.D. Kurbanov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Assembly (“Milli җyeny”) of the World Congress of Tatars (WCT) V.G. .Shaikhraziev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Uzbekistan O.S.Malginov, Chairman of the Board of the TOKPC in Tashkent R.Kh.Nabiullin.made speeches

R.D. Kurbanov, on behalf of the government of Uzbekistan, congratulated the TOKPC on its anniversary, read out a congratulatory message from the khokim of the city of Tashkent. The speech emphasized the significant contribution of the Tatar community to the development of new Uzbekistan, the strengthening of interethnic peace and harmony on Uzbek soil.

V.G.Shaikhraziev, in connection with the significant date, conveyed congratulations on behalf of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N.Minnikhanov, the government of the Republic, the VKT and himself personally. “Tatars living in Uzbekistan carefully preserve the heritage of their ancestors and pass it on to future generations,” he said. He noted the great contribution of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center to the preservation and development of Tatar culture.

Then, the activists of the Center, who made a great contribution to the preservation and development of the Tatar language, culture, traditions and customs, were awarded the medals “100th anniversary of the TASSR”, Gratitude of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, a certificate for the title of Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, diplomas of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, medals “For great services to the Tatar people” and letters of thanks from the VKT.

O.S. Malginov for his contribution to the preservation and development of the language, culture and traditions of Russian compatriots, the strengthening of interethnic peace and harmony in the Republic of Uzbekistan, presented the activists of the TOKPC with thanks from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

After the solemn part of the event, a concert program was held, in which the song and dance ensemble of the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, amateur Tatar-Bashkir ensembles “Yashlek”, “Izge Nur”, “Duslyk”, the choreographic school “Pearl”, the folk ensemble “Edelweiss” from Almalyk. People’s Artist of Uzbekistan Zhenisbek Piyazov, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Ruslan Gafarov, Honored Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan Ramziya Bikbulatova, Firuza Khaldarova, Marat Khakimov, Honored Workers of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Rimma Gizatullina, Maryam Bukharova, Raykhan Mannyapova and many others were pleased with their singing.

The guests from their historical homeland were warmly and cordially received by People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Republic of Bashkortostan Aidar Galimov, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Zainab Farkhutdinova, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Republic of Bashkortostan R. Tukhvatullin, soloist Bulat Bilalov, accordion player Bulat Khisamov.

The heads of the other 8 Tatar cultural centers of Uzbekistan took part in all the events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the TOKPC in Tashkent.

The solemn meeting and the festive concert were covered by the Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan and the office of “Tatarstan – New Age” in Tashkent.