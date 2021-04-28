The collection of applications for participation in the ΙV International Dance Festival-Competition “Shoma Bass” is open

In order to search for and realize the artistic potential of talented, original groups in the city of Yoshkar-Ola, the ΙV International Festival-Competition in Dance “Shoma Bass” (“Easy Dancing”) is being held.

Both dance groups and ensembles and solo performers can take part in the competition.

The contest is held in the following age categories:

– junior from 5 to 7 years old, from 8 to 10 years old, middle from 11 to 13 years old, from 14 to 17 years old, from 18 to 36, 37 and older, also solo performance at all ages;

– collectives, duets, solo performers present 1 (one) dance for the competition.

Applications are accepted until May 10, 2021 (inclusive).

The details of the competition can be found in the Regulations.