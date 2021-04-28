The results of the regional children’s competition “Tukai Yazy-135” were summed up in Penza

The results of the regional children’s creative competition # Tukayazy135, dedicated to the 135th anniversary of the birth of the great Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukay, have been summed up.

More than 200 works from different regions of our country came to the competition.

3 years is the age of the youngest participant in the competition, who did not remain indifferent to the poet’s work.

We remind that the contest lasted from 10 to 24 April 2021.

Competition nominations:

– “Illustrations for the fairy tales of Gabdulla Tukai (picture)”;

– “Reading poems by Gabdulla Tukai (by heart, in Tatar or Russian, video)”.