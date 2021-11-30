The final of the regional children’s folklore competition “Turgai”

We can look at the history of the people, their present, appreciate the spiritual beauty of people with the help of art. The participants and guests of the Regional Children’s Folklore Competition “Turgai”, which took place on November 28, 2021 in the library named after V. M. Yu. Lermontov.

The performances of the best school and preschool groups of the Penza region were presented on the stage. The chairman of the Tatar National-Cultural Autonomy of the Penza Region, Tuktarov Zh.Z., addressed the festival participants with a welcoming speech.

The Turgai competition is a platform for the creative development of a child’s personality, fostering a sense of respect and respect for the national culture of the peoples of the Volga region, the formation of civic consciousness, patriotism and high spirituality of the younger generation. ”

The guests of the holiday were guests of honor: Ya.V. Kuprina (deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Penza region), I. N. Mavlyudov (deputy minister of culture of the Penza region), D. I. Semin. (Deputy Minister of Internal and Information Policy of the Penza Region), Denisov O. V (Deputy Head of the Administration of Penza), heads of 11 NCA PO.

Better teams and their leaders were awarded diplomas and money certificates.

The event was held within the framework of the project: cultural and educational marathon “Our unity in diversity” supported by the Presidential Grants Foundation in 2021 for the development of civil society.

We would like to express our gratitude for their active participation in the implementation of the project: NPO PO, youth executive committee of RPO TNKA PO, responsible coordinator G.Kh. Samochkina, project manager VF Mukhamedzhanova.