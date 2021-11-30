A new mosque opened in the village of Baktash, Novosheshminsky district

On the 22nd day of the month Rabiul-Akhyr (November 27), a grand opening of the mosque took place in the village of Baktash of the Novosheshminsky mukhtasibat. Residents of the village, Muslims of the region were looking forward to this holiday. The mosque was completed in a year through the efforts of the villagers and numerous sponsors.

The opening ceremony traditionally began with the recitation of the suras Qur’an and prayer.

Greeting the audience, imam-mukhtasib of Novosheshminsky district Ilgiz khazrat Ashrapov, noting that participation in the construction of mosques is one of the noblest deeds, expressed his gratitude to all participants in this process.

Deputy mufti of Tatarstan for work with mukhtasibats, kazy of the Southern region, imam-mukhtasib of Aksubaevsky district Ravil to khazrat Zuferov conveyed greetings from the mufti of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin and handed a letter of gratitude to the initiator of the construction of the new mosque “Masirovania” Rifkat Zufarovich. Ravil Hazrat in his sermon spoke about the role of mosques in spiritual education.

Then the head of the Executive Committee of the Novosheshminsky municipal district Rinat Fasakhov spoke. On behalf of the head of the Novosheshminsky municipal district, Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Kozlov, he presented certificates to entrepreneurs, sponsors, persons who made a great contribution to the construction of the mosque, including the muadzin of the baktash mosque Khamis Fattakhov.

Then respected people of the village, imam-muhtasibs of neighboring districts, as well as Rifkat Zaripov, who made a great contribution to the construction of the Masania mosque, addressed the audience with a welcoming speech.

For your information, the construction of this mosque began on December 26 last year. The mosque can simultaneously accommodate about 30 people. There is also a taharatkhana with all amenities and a kitchen.

After the opening of the Masania mosque in the village of Baktash, the number of mosques functioning in the Novosheshminsky mukhtasibat increased to 12.