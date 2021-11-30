Printing of new textbooks on the Tatar language will be approved by the Ministry of Education and Science of Tatarstan

Approbation of the new federal educational standard will take place in 50 schools of Tatarstan. Liu was informed by the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic Ilsur Khadiullin. The federal list includes 89 textbooks on the Tatar language and literature.

The head of the department indicated that it is planned to introduce over 15 textbooks on native languages, as well as 38 teaching materials on translated textbooks from 1st to 4th grade. According to him, 41 teaching materials from the 5th to the 9th grade have been translated into the Tatar language, the manuals are available in electronic format.

New programs have been created on the Tatar language as the state language, the Tatar language as a mother tongue and Tatar literature. Projects are included in the federal register of educational programs. It will also include educational and methodological kits “Native Tatar language” for primary grades and “State language of the Republic of Tatarstan – Tatar language” for grades 1-9.