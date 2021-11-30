A native of Kazan will represent Russia at the Miss Universe 2021 contest

A native of Kazan, who holds the titles “Miss Tatarstan – 2019” and “Vice-Miss Russia – 2019”, Ralina Arabova became the representative of the Russian Federation at the 70th beauty pageant “Miss Universe – 2021”. The girl announced this in her Instagram account.

She will travel to the Israeli city of Eilat tomorrow, December 1, where the final of the competition will take place on December 12. In the course of preparation, she will have choreography classes, interviews, photography and a national costume competition. Arabova will perform in a stylized Tatar national dress.

Note that Arabova is a native of Kazan, who currently lives in Moscow. The girl studied the flute at a music school, is a professional swimmer and a laureate of music festivals.