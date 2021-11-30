Danis Shakirov will go on a working trip to the Republic of Bashkortostan

Danis Shakirov, head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, will leave for a working trip to the Republic of Bashkortostan.

On December 2, he will take part in the unveiling of a monument to the legendary personality Dayan Murzin – the organizer of the partisan detachments that fought against the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War. The solemn event will take place in the Kushnarenkovsky district.

Dayan Murzin (1921-2012) – legendary Tatar war hero, scout, partisan commander, hero of Czechoslovakia, honorary citizen of 15 cities in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. He was at the front of the Great Patriotic War since June 22, 1941. He fought in the 10th Infantry Division as a platoon commander; the reconnaissance platoon commander and the reconnaissance company commander in the Yampolsk partisan detachment “For the Motherland”. During the war years, he was the commander of the international partisan brigade of occupied Czechoslovakia. Films were shot about him in Russia, England, Germany, Czech Republic.