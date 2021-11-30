Tatar dance master class will be held in Moscow

On December 5, a master class in Tatar dance will be held in the Great Hall of the Tatar Cultural Center.

The master class will be held by the honored worker of culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the head of the ensembles “Ildan” and “Yasmin” Radif Yavaev.

“Learn a beautiful Tatar dance accompanied by the members of the Ildan ensemble themselves,” the team promises.

In 2010, the dance ensemble was awarded the title “People’s collective”. Ildan is a participant in major Russian and foreign events, a laureate of prestigious competitions.

Earlier in October, the TKTs hosted a master class on Bashkir dance, led by soloists of the Faizi Gaskarov State Academic Folk Dance Ensemble. Then the master class was attended by almost 90 people.