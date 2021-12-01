The issues of teaching the Tatar language were discussed at the National Tatar Gymnasium in Saratov

At the National Tatar Gymnasium, a working meeting was held with a member of the Board of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, executive secretary of the Coordination Council of the National Parents’ Association, Alexei Vladimirovich Gusev.

The meeting was held as part of the exchange of experience in organizing the work of national educational organizations and was organized by the Saratov regional branch of the All-Russian public organization “National Parents’ Association”.

We remind that the “National Parents’ Association” is called upon to unite the forces of civil society friendly to the family, to involve them in the process of developing government decisions in the field of a single national, family and demographic policy.

During the meeting, the participants got acquainted with the methods of teaching the Tatar language in different age categories, and Alexey Vladimirovich also discussed with the students the importance of learning the native language and using it in everyday life.

After visiting the lessons of the Tatar language, the participants and guests of the event were introduced to the exhibits of the school national museum.

The participants of the meeting were representatives of the “National Parents’ Association” Natalya Vladimirovna Kryventsova and Margarita Sergeevna Dubova, Chairman and Co-Chairman of the Executive Committee of the RTNKA Saratov Region Khakimov Zufar Shamsigalievich and Madyarov Mukhammad Rafikovich, Head of the Education Department of the Volzhsky District Toporkova Larisa T Nikolayevna, teacher Nova , Head of the Council of Fathers NTG Abdulmanov Rustam Raisovich.