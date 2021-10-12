The first zonal stage of the festival “Our Time – Beznen Zaman” has gathered 300 participants

Almetyevsk hosted a gala concert of the zonal stage of the IX annual open republican television festival of creativity of working youth “Our time – Beznen zaman”.

For two days of the first qualifying round, the competent jury reviewed numbers in the nominations “Dance direction”, “Music direction” and “Minute of fame”. During these days, the stage of the Neftche Culture Center hosted 300 participants from 15 municipal districts of Tatarstan.

“I am glad to welcome talented youth to the oil capital of our republic. I would like to thank everyone involved in the creation and holding of such a large-scale festival, in particular, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov for supporting our working youth who find time for creativity and art, ” deputy head of the executive committee said from the stage at the gala concert Almetyevsk municipal district Oleg Shabalin.

In the first two nominations, the participants demonstrated a variety of songs and dances in Uzbek, Ukrainian, Udmurt, Mari and other languages ​​of the multinational republic.

The performances were evaluated by a competent jury in the person of chairman of the jury – Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan, soloist of the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments of the Republic of Tatarstan Reseda Galimova; co-chairman of the jury – laureate of the Prize of the Government of the Russian Federation in the field of culture, general producer of the festival Dmitry Tumanov; Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, artistic director of the dance theater studio “Road from the City” Lilia Bagautdinova; theater director and teacher, laureate of the Raikin Prize “For Achievements in Art” Alexander Feldman, actress, singer, head of the troupe of the Moscow Provincial Theater Alina Ivakh and others. They also conducted master classes and round tables for participants in the republican movement.

According to the results of the zonal round, the team places were distributed as follows. The first places were taken by the teams – the branch of JSC “Tatenergo” – Zainsk State District Power Plant, Chistopol Central Regional Hospital, JSC “Transneft-Prikamye”.

The second place was awarded to the team of the United Metallurgical Company – the Branch of the Vyksa Metallurgical Plant Joint Stock Company in Almetyevsk.

“In the first year of the festival“ Our time – Beznen zaman ”about 30 groups took part in the project. Today this value has exceeded 180. I am sure that this figure will continue to grow, ”- said Rodion Karpov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Due to the complicated sanitary and epidemiological situation, the first zonal stage took place in the absence of spectators.

Qualifying rounds will also take place on October 15-16 in Nizhnekamsk, October 22-23 in Kazan and October 29-30 in Zelenodolsk.

Teams and participants who have shown their best at the zonal stages will meet in a creative battle on November 12-13 at the festival’s super final. It will take place in the concert hall of the Volga Region University of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The names of the winners will be announced at the Gala Concert, which will take place on November 15 at the Piramida cultural and entertainment complex. It is here that the winning team will be nominated, which will become the owner of the Grand Prix, and will be awarded the traditional challenge Cup of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as a cash prize of 500 thousand rubles. The winner of the special prize “Heroes of Our Time” will receive a cash prize of 300 thousand rubles.