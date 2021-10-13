Gumilev readings were held in the Tatar living room

On October 9, 2021, within the framework of the cultural and educational project “Tatar Living Room”, on the occasion of the 109th anniversary of the birth of Lev Nikolaevich Gumilyov, an open lecture by Alexei Vladimirovich Bondarev, candidate of cultural studies, associate professor of the Department of Theory and History of Culture Russian State Pedagogical University named after A.I. Herzen, on the topic “Father and Son: the influence of Nikolai Gumilyov on the formation of scientific searches of Lev Gumilyov”

Representatives of Tatar public associations, historians, youth, creative figures were invited to the meeting.

What do we know about the influence of Nikolai Stepanovich Gumilyov on the formation of his first child? What is L.N. Gumilev remember his father? What was common in the worldview of father and son, their attitude and worldview? What was the commonality of their creative aspirations manifested in? What influence did father’s work have on the formation of Lev Gumilyov’s scientific research? And what influence did the “camp universities”, passed by Gumilyov “for the Pope”, have on him?

At the House of Nationalities, the assembled guests, together with Alexei Bondarev, tried to find answers to the listed questions. On the basis of archival documents, memoirs, diaries and letters that have come down to us, an attempt was made to reconstruct the influence of N.S. Gumilyov on the formation of Lev Gumilyov and his scientific searches.

The meeting took place in a warm, friendly atmosphere, which turned out to be very interesting and liked by all those present.