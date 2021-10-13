Exhibition “Visiting the Tatars” has opened in Udmurtia

An exhibition “Visiting the Tatars”, dedicated to the history and culture of the Tatar people, has opened in the local history museum of the Sarapul Museum-Reserve. This was announced by director of the Sarapul Museum Sabina Kreklina.

“Many nationalities live in the Udmurt Republic, including Tatars. We have someone to appreciate the authentic items and replicas presented at the exhibition. It is interesting that the exposition attracts the attention of both the older and younger generations. We hope that a large number of people will see this exhibition within the framework of historical education, ”said Kreklina.

Tatars are the third largest ethnic group living in the territory of Udmurtia. The exhibits were provided by the Yelabuga State Museum-Reserve. According to Kreklina, the idea of ​​the exhibition was hatched by museums for two years. The exhibition “Visiting the Tatars” consists of 200 items. It is a colorful encyclopedia of Tatar culture. It includes rich ethnographic material of the late 19th – early 20th centuries. Here you can see household items, national clothes, samples of dishes, jewelry, products of masters of decorative and applied arts.