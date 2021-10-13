The Forum of Muslim Teachers of Tatarstan started in Kazan today

Today, on the 6th day of the month rabigul-avval (October 12), the annual Forum of teachers of Muslim educational organizations of Tatarstan started in Kazan. It is held within the framework of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria and within the framework of the II All-Russian Symposium with international participation “Theology of Traditional Religions and Interaction of Scientific, Pedagogical and Religious Communities in the Educational Environment.” The forum will last 2 days. The forum has been held since 2011 by the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan together with the Foundation for Support of Islamic Culture, Science and Education and the Russian Islamic Institute and is a platform for discussing and solving urgent problems in the field of Muslim education and upbringing. The event is held in compliance with anti-epidemic rules and maintaining social distance.

Within the framework of the forum, Muslim teachers will consider issues related to the peculiarities of teaching in religious educational institutions in the Republic of Tatarstan. Director of the Burbash children’s boarding house for children at the NIBF “Yardam” Albert Bazagutinov made a report “The activities of the Islamic boarding house for boys in the village. Burbash of Baltasinsky region “. Also, the founder of the Naberezhnye Chelny family leisure center “Zinnәt” Leysan Akhmetshina will share her successful experience in the field of Islamic development in young children, acting. Ainur Timerkhanov, the rector of the MRO DOE VO “Bulgarian Islamic Academy”, will make a presentation on “Opportunities for training masters and doctors of online madrasah, which began its work in early 2021.

This year, foreign experts will also take part in the forum. So, Doctor of Philology, Professor of Arabic Linguistics at the University. Sidi Muhammad bin Abdullah (Fez, Morocco) Muhammad al-Hannash will share “The experience of teaching Arabic as a native and foreign language in Morocco and beyond”. A teacher at the University. Sabahaddina Zaima, Applied Linguistics Researcher (Istanbul, Turkey) Ahmed ar-Rukhban will tell the delegates about the “Experience of Teaching Arabic to Foreigners in Turkey”.

In addition, during the Forum and Symposium, the most outstanding teachers and students of Muslim educational institutions of Tatarstan, who have achieved outstanding results in their teaching and learning, will receive awards from the RB of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, including letters of thanks and personal scholarships from the Mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan.