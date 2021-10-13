Vasil Shaikhraziev took part in the interregional conference in Yekaterinburg

Today, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, during his trip to the Sverdlovsk region, took part in a round table meeting. The conference was held on the topic “The contribution of the Urals to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.”

The conference was also attended by Rector of the Ural State University of Economics Yakov Silin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region Khaidar Gilfanov, Deputy Head of the VKT Executive Committee for Work with Tatar Public Associations in the Regions of the Russian Federation Mars Tukaev, Head of the Committee for Regional Studies, historian Albert Burganov.

Welcoming the participants of the event, Vice Prime Minister Vasil Shaikhraziev wished success to the round table meeting. “Today’s meeting coincided with a great event in Yekaterinburg – the solemn opening of a monument to our great poet, Hero of the Soviet Union Musa Jalil. Many thanks to the leadership of the Sverdlovsk region, ”he said.

The Chairman of the National Council stressed that the residents of the Ural region, including the Tatars living here, made a great contribution to the Victory. He noted that historical facts should serve as an example in the upbringing of the younger generation.