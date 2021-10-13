A new bilingual kindergarten in Laishevsky district under the national project opens

On October 13, in the village of Derzhavino in the Laishevsky district of Tatarstan, the opening of the preschool institution “Yoldyzkai”, designed for 50 children, took place. The new kindergarten is aimed at bilingual education – learning and training in the Tatar and Russian languages, environmental education, correctional development of children with speech difficulties.

The educational institution has been opened thanks to the national project “Demography”. Its opening took place with participation of Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilsur Khadiullin, head of the district Ildus Zaripov, parents, pupils and other guests.

The participants were welcomed by head of the Ministry of Education and Science Ilsur Khadiullin. “It’s nice to be here with you, to share your joy. Today, within the framework of the national project “Demography”, kindergartens and schools are being built. Today the third kindergarten is opening in the republic under this program. And this is very joyful. Because when there are children, when there are such wonderful buildings, built with high quality by our builders, they make us happy, ”Khadiuliin said.

The Minister stressed the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov pays great attention to the construction of kindergartens, because the multinational composition of the kindergarten, the population of this village living in peace and harmony is the basis of our life.