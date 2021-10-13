Boulevard “Ak chachaklyar” claims to win the international architectural award

Boulevard “Ak chachaklyar” in the Novo-Savinovsky district of Kazan has been included in the short list of the XVI international award for architecture and design “Eurasian Prize 2021” (Eurasian Prize 2021).

Specialists from 22 countries took part in the competition this year. They presented to the jury objects located in 46 cities of 29 countries. World stars of architecture and design, included in an international team of experts from 16 countries, have selected the finalists in three professional competitions – Architecture, Urban Planning, Design – as well as in the competition of student works. The names of the winners will be announced at the award ceremony, which will take place on November 19 in Yekaterinburg.

Within the framework of the award, a popular vote is also held, its winner will receive the Audience Award. In order to take part in it, one needs to follow the link and evaluate the project on a five-point scale, according to the Directorate of Parks and Squares of Kazan.