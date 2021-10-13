in News, Slider, Export, Congress News, General News, 13.10.2021 0 3

Today, as part of a working trip to the Sverdlovsk region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the local religious organization of Muslims “Enlightenment” in the city of Yekaterinburg.

The head of the center Ruslan Nurmametov informed the chairman of the National Council about the activities of the organization. According to him, in addition to religious studies, Tatar language lessons are taught here all year round, and active work is underway to familiarize children with Tatar culture and art. It should be added that Tatar language courses are organized not only in the center “Education”, but also on Saturdays and Sundays in the building of the Tatarstan representative office in Yekaterinburg, in the cities of Verkhnyaya Pyshma and Berezovsky.