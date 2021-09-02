The Knowledge Day: New Students at the Muhammadiya Madrasah

Today, on the 24th day of the month of Muharram (September 1), the Islamic educational institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan held a ceremony in honor of the Day of Knowledge. The restored Kazan madrasah “Muhammadiya” also opened its doors for new shakirds.

This academic year, 65 students have entered the madrasah and 65 students the correspondence department. On the line, in a solemn atmosphere, the teaching staff congratulated the children on their new stage in life, after which deputy director of the madrasah Zulfat Khazrat Gabdullin handed the cherished student cards to the newly minted shakirds and took them to their first classes.

Reference.

Madrasah “Muhammadiya” is one of the oldest Islamic educational institutions in Russia. The building of the madrasah “Muhammadiya” is an object of regional significance. The history of the madrasah dates back to 1882, when the father of an outstanding religious figure, prominent educator Galimzhan Barudi Mukhammedzhan founded a one-story stone building. Thanks to the efforts of Barudi, the “Muhammadiya” madrasah became known not only among the Tatars, but also among many Turkic peoples. As the deputy mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan for education said today, the time of the excursion “Muhammadia” madrasah was called a Muslim Tatar university. The entire Turkic elite studied here.