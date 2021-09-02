Residents of the northern capital will be able to join the educational action “Tatarcha dictation”

From 10 to 12 September this year, the world educational action to test literacy in the Tatar language “Tatarcha dictation” will take place. This year the action will last for three days. The main day for writing a dictation for participants from Tatarstan and Bashkortostan is September 10, for participants from the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, including in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region – September 11, from foreign countries – September 12. The dictation will be broadcast on TNV-Tatarstan and TNV-Planeta TV channels.

In addition to television broadcasting, the dictation can be written on sites organized by local public associations in the regions of the Russian Federation, foreign countries and regions of the Republic of Tatarstan. Also, for the first time this year, it will be possible to write a dictation by typing on the keyboard at http://diktant.tatar/. Here you can automatically send the text for review.

The text of the dictation is determined by the philologists of the Tatar language of the Institute of Philology and Intercultural Communication of the Kazan Federal University. This year, participants from Tatarstan and foreign countries will write a dictation based on two excerpts from the works of the famous Tatar writer, folklorist Gumer Bashirov. Residents of the regions of the Russian Federation will write a dictation based on an excerpt from the work of the Tatar poet and writer Ibragim Salakhov.

The action is aimed at increasing interest in the knowledge of the literary Tatar language, self-checking of spelling and grammatical errors. The issues of preserving and developing the cultures and languages ​​of the multinational people of Russia are issues of strengthening unity and patriotic education, the formation of Russian civic identity.

Organizing Committee: Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, tel. 8 (812) 323-12-27, [email protected], curator-Khairullina Alina Damirovna, teacher of the Educational and Cultural Center of the Kayum Nasyiri Institute in St. Petersburg, tel. +7 (951) 061-19-35, alinkhairullina @ mail.ru.

Date, exact time and place of the dictation: September 11, 2021 at 11:00, St. Petersburg House of Nationalities (Mokhovaya st., 15).