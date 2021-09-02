The Ekiyat Puppet Theater opens a new season: the audience will see seven premieres

On September 11 at the Tatar State Puppet Theater “Ekiyat” the grand opening of the 88th theater season will take place. The season begins with screenings of one of the best performances from the theater’s repertoire, performances “Mowgli” and in the Tatar language “Magic Dreams of the Mouse”.

The program of the event: a theatrical performance with the participation of artists in the images of fairy-tale characters beloved by children, dances, unusual contests and quizzes for the audience.

In total, in the new season, viewers will see seven premieres, including: “Alice’s Wonderland”, “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen”, in the Tatar language “Myrau Batyr” based on the work of N. Isanbet and others. It is also planned to hold the third puppet laboratory “Ekiyat-lab”.

Ahead of the theater – participation in the festivals “Belgorod Fun” (Belgorod), the International Festival of Puppet Theaters “Carousel of Fairy Tales” (Cheboksary).

In November, an exchange tour with the Khabarovsk Puppet Theater is planned, and the “Puppet Theater of Kuzbass named after Arkady Gaidar” in Kemerovo will also come to Kazan.