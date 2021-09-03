The center of Siberian-Tatar culture will take part in the holiday “Tyumen Autumn”

The fest “Tyumen Autumn” in Tobolsk: quiz, festivals, holiday programs and much more

A thematic quiz with a free giveaway will be held at 35 festival venues. Tobolyaks will be able to win a comfortable apartment, three cars, TVs, mobile phones, household appliances and sweets. Each participant of the drawing will receive a gift. Tobolyaks over 18 years old can test their luck.

The festival will delight Tobolyaks with a three-day concert. Creative teams will stand out at 15 venues. For the townspeople, good familiar songs will be performed. Neither central nor remote microdistricts will be left without attention. Soloists and collectives of the Center for Arts and Culture of Tobolsk (DK “Sintez”, “Rechnik”, “Vodnik”, the House of Folk Art), as well as the Center for Siberian-Tatar Culture will present their creativity to residents and guests of the city.

For supporters of a healthy lifestyle, the doors of 18 sections of the sports festival will be opened. Everyone will be able to take part in relay races, master classes from the best athletes of the city and compete with the whole family on September 18 and 19.

The gastronomic festival “Honey and Bread” will be held in Tobolsk on September 19 at 7 venues. The festival will feature different varieties of honey, beekeeping products, jams from fresh berries and fruits on pectin and bakery novelties, which Tobolsk residents and guests of the city will taste free of charge.

The festival “Tyumen Autumn” in Tobolsk is not only creative and hospitable, but also preventive. Health tents will operate at three sites for the autumn event. Preventive medical measures are carried out so that as many people as possible learn about their health status and begin to take timely measures to prevent diseases. The work of a vaccine car will also be organized.

Festival participants will be able to visit food fairs and a buffet at 31 festival sites and purchase quality products at affordable prices. Field kitchens will work at 9 venues of the Tyumen Autumn Festival in Tobolsk. Guests of the holiday will refresh themselves on the territories of secondary schools. Residents and guests of the city will taste buckwheat porridge and drink hot black tea with sugar. Such free lunches in the open air within the framework of festivals are common in Tobolsk. And they are invariably in demand among the townspeople. The center of Siberian-Tatar culture will take part in the holiday “Tyumen Autumn”