Ak Bars Bank presented the first-graders of Tatarstan with a book and a mobile game about ecology

On the Day of Knowledge, about 60 thousand first-graders of the Republic of Tatarstan received a book and a mobile game in Russian and Tatar languages ​​as a gift from Ak Bars Bank, dedicated to the adventures of three friends – Barsik, Vychalochka and Bankomash. This year the gift is dedicated to ecology and is called “Barsik and his friends are saving nature.”

The project helps in the study of the state languages ​​of the republic and serves as a methodological material for primary school teachers when conducting extracurricular activities. The book and game with animated graphics and musical accompaniment meets educational standards and requirements for materials for primary school children.

One of the important tasks of the project is educational. The stories about the adventures of the main characters of the game – the brave Barsik, the well-read Bankomash and the merry Rescue Girl – contain high moral values: kindness, honesty, love and respect for people, care for nature, mutual assistance and friendship.

The project has been implemented by the bank since 1997 and is aimed at broadening the horizons of children. Over the years, educational kits have been dedicated to biology, digital technology, sports, myths and legends, and other topics.

Over time, the project has undergone changes. At the beginning, only a book was published dedicated to the adventures of the main characters with rebuses, charades and puzzles. Then, for the first time, a computer game was created on a CD, later a web version, and since 2019 a game mobile application.

The game is available for free on a smartphone or tablet in the Google Play Market, App Store and AppGallery app stores, as well as in the web version on a computer at game.akbars.ru.