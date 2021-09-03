“Victory Volunteers” will conduct the All-Russian quest “Our Victory”

The quest takes place from September 2 to 4 in full-time format with the observance of sanitary and epidemiological measures in several regions of the country: Belgorod, Penza, Ryazan regions, the republics of North Ossetia – Alania, Tatarstan, Krasnoyarsk Territory. The event is supported by the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation.

The quest participants will have to immerse themselves in the events of the Great Patriotic War, visit various parts of the country in order to collect the history of Victory in fragments. The quest stations will be dedicated to the battle for Moscow and Stalingrad, the blockade of Leningrad, the war with Japan and the tireless work of the residents of the Urals and Siberia in the factories that provided the front. In the development of the game, not only professional historians took part, but also residents of the country who know little-known facts about the contribution of their regions to the Great Victory.

Anyone over the age of 14 may become a participant in the quest. To do this, you need to assemble a team of three to eight people, register on the volunteerspobedy.rf website and register in your personal account in the “Events” section.

For reference

The All-Russian Historical Quest is a new format for popularizing the study of history, proposed by the “Victory Volunteers” movement in 2016. In 2020, “Victory Volunteers” held five All-Russian quests and one international, which were dedicated not only to the events of the Great Patriotic War, but also to other victories of Russia: “Cosmos”, “Marshals of Victory”, “First Space”, “Our Victory”, Kursk Bulge, Outside. BEYOND THE LIMITS “.