Forum of Tatar ethnographers on the Tara land

On September 8, 2021, the VI All-Russian Forum of Tatar Regional Studies will be held in the city of Tara. The history of any nation is unique and inimitable. It requires researchers to seriously reflect on and deeply analyze the factual material collected during field trips and work with archival and museum documents. Only a thoughtful combination of these two approaches makes it possible to restore an objective and full-fledged history.

Nowadays, the local history movement is actively developing in Tatarstan and the regions of the Russian Federation. The World Congress of Tatars supported leading historians and regional researchers in the organizational design of the movement of Tatar ethnographers and holding a series of forums and conferences. Such events are aimed at the successful study of the history of regions and settlements, Tatar urban settlements, villages, villages, including those that have disappeared. The result of such conferences and forums always becomes issuing of local history publications: books, collections and magazines, which publish unique materials of long-term research.

In recent years, the Society of Tatar Regional Studies under the leadership of Albert Akhmetzhanovich Burkhanov conducted a number of scientific expeditions in Tatarstan and the regions of the Russian Federation, the results of which were presented at the All-Russian forums: at the first and third – in Kazan, at the second and fifth – in Ufa, on the fourth in the city Tomsk.

Tara is a unique city in which amazing people live, who respect their history and culture. This year, such a large-scale event as the VI All-Russian Forum of Tatar Regional Studies will be held on the Tara land. Tara has long been renowned for its hospitality and warm welcome. To participate in the Forum, a delegation from the Republic of Tatarstan is expected to arrive, consisting of more than fifty scientists: historians, archaeologists, local historians. The plenary session and further work of Tatar ethnographers will be held in the Northern Drama Theater named after M.A. Ulyanov. A cultural program has also been prepared for the guests of the All-Russian Forum: a concert of national creative groups, sightseeing tours of the historical and memorable places of our city, cultural institutions will take place.

Due to the current epidemiological situation associated with the spread of CoViD-19, the entire work of the VI All-Russian Forum of Tatar ethnographers will be broadcast and covered in the media and on the websites of cultural institutions.