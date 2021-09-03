“Visit Tatarstan” will be presented at the Moscow tourism exhibition

The Republic of Tatarstan from 7 to 9 September 2021 will take part in the international exhibition “Otdykh (recreation)” in Moscow. This landmark event for the Russian tourism industry has been taking place for 27 years.

The State Committee of the Republic of Tatarstan will present 10 tourism organizations at its “Visit Tatarstan” stand. These are the state historical-architectural and art museums-reserves “Kazan Kremlin” and “Ostrov-city Sviyazhsk”, the Bulgarian and Yelabuga state historical-architectural museums-reserves, as well as tour operators and hotels of the republic.

The Otdykh exhibition annually brings together market leaders, foreign and Russian government agencies, industry associations and associations that have a global impact on the Russian tourism industry and the world tourism sector.

It involves tour operators, airlines, international online booking systems, global hotel chains, national offices, receiving companies from countries from all over the world and regional administrations.

This year, more than 400 companies from 16 countries and 50 regions of Russia will present their stands.

Address: Moscow, Krasnopresnenskaya emb., 14, Expocentre Fairgrounds, stand F17 (Visit Tatarstan).

Working hours: September 7-8 – 10: 00-18: 00, September 9 – 10: 00-16: 00.

To enter the exhibition, you must register as a visitor on the official website.