Kazan will host the republican festival “Mosaic of Cultures”

A colorful event – the ethno-confessional festival “Mosaic of Cultures” will take place on September 11, 2021 in Kazan on the square of the Kamal theater will be held within the framework of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The organizer is traditionally the Assembly and the House of Friendship of the Peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Executive Committee of Kazan.

The meeting, chaired by director of the House of Friendship Irek Sharipov, there were representatives of the Office of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Executive Committee of Kazan, Cultural Center named after A.S. Pushkin and the Assembly of the Peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Guests will be presented with exhibitions of products of masters of applied arts, an exciting concert, delicious food and folk entertainment.