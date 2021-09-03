A large tour of the festivals “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” and “Our Time – Bezneң Zaman” starts from Nizhnekamsk

On September 4, the first concert of a large tour of the winners and laureates of two republican festivals “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” and “Our Time – Beznek Zaman” will take place in the Neftekhimikov Park of Nizhnekamsk.

A large-scale creative tour of famous cultural brands will take place from 4 to 18 September with the support of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. The tour is dedicated to the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity.

Laureates and winners among creative working youth and young rising stars of pop art will unite to present the residents of the city with a colorful program full of dances and songs of different peoples of the world. The creative landing will be strengthened by students and graduates of GITIS, the Kazan State Conservatory, the Kazan Musical and Theater School.

Among them are the winners of the Grand Prix of the Sozvezdiye-Yoldyzlyk festival, the guest soloist of the La Scala theater (Milan) and the Bolshoi Theater of Russia (Moscow) Ruzil Gatin, the Kazan vocal duet Insaf Ganibayev and Milyaushi Nugmanova, the LIK children’s choreographic studio in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny , folk vocal and choreographic ensemble “Miras” of the city of Zainsk, winner of the Grand Prix of the All-Russian contest of pop artists, actor of the Moscow Musical Theater Alexei Rodionov, singer and actor of federal theater projects Mikhail Uretsky and others.

“We will present a three-hour program of the best numbers of the festivals with our top performers, who were applauded by spectators in different cities of the world. Not everyone has the opportunity to come to the gala concert in Kazan, Pyramida or UNICS. I really want all this happiness, intangible spiritual heritage to be appreciated by as many spectators as possible, ”stressed Dmitry Tumanov, general producer of the festival movements, laureate of the Russian Government’s Culture Prize.

The annual open republican television festival of creative work of working youth “Our Time – Beznek Zaman” will be presented by the winners of the special prize “Heroes of Our Time” – the vocal ensemble of PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim”, duets of Shamil Khazipov and Radik Zainullov, as well as brothers Ilmir and Ilnur Gabidullin of the republic from Tuka …

“We have probably never had such a large-scale tour, consisting of two festivals at once,” notes Dmitry Tumanov. – The program will be different in each district, and will consist of the best choreographic and vocal numbers. Spectators will see all the diversity of peoples living in our friendly multinational republic. And it will be an unforgettable holiday sponsored by talented children and working youth of Tatarstan ”.