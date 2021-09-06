Tatarstan films are presented in all nominations of the Muslim Film Festival

Tatarstan films participate to all five nominations of the competition program of the XVII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival. This was reported to IA “Tatar-inform” by director of the State Budgetary Institution of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan “Tatarkino” Milyausha Aituganova.

“This is a very good sign that the Tatarstan films are so highly appreciated at the international level. This year it happened for the first time that our cinema was presented in all nominations. This means that the quality of our product is growing. I have always believed that quantity will sooner or later turn into quality. Previously, we could not even think that our films would be able to compete with films from other countries, ”said Aituganova.

In total, 14 films of Tatarstan production are presented in the competition program, which is actually one third of all films that had passed the selection.

“The fact is that we have a separate nomination [‘national competition’ – approx. T-i], which includes exclusively Tatarstan films. And plus in all other nominations there was one Tatarstan picture. This is how the number 14 originated, ”commented Aituganova.

We remind that this year the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival will be held from 5 to 10 September.