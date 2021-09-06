Mufti meets  with Muslim youth activists in Bolger

Today, on the 26th day of the month of Muharram (September 3), Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin met with active Muslim youth at the White Mosque of the city of Bolgar. The meeting, which is being held for the sixth time, was attended by over 70 activists.

It should be noted that the meeting place for the Bolgar was not chosen by chance. After all, here next year solemnly the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria to be celebrated.

The Muftiate gave a lesson for youth and girls on the book of Abdul’ani bin Taliba al-Unaimi al-Maidani ad-Dimashkin Is’aful muriddin li-ikamati faraid ad-din. This publication is a guide for novice fiqh researchers. Kamil Hazrat dwelled on such topics as the importance of the Sunnah, advice on studying Islam, dhikr and prayer, the quality of hypocrites, etc. After the lesson, the meeting continued in the form of questions and answers. Young people received answers and advice on Sharia, Muslim infrastructure, mosque etiquette, behavior in social networks and society. In addition, the guys was given an advice to spend their young years with benefit and piety, to choose a profession from the point of view of Islam. The meeting was very rich in content and interesting, the mufti gave his instructions on the preparation for sports competitions.

During the meeting, participants of social projects of the Muslim Religious Board of the Republic of Tatarstan and the MuslimVol volunteer movement were awarded with Letters of thanks from the Mufti of Tatarstan. During the day, Muslim youth visited the White Mosque, examined the museums and sights of the city of Bolgar.

Tomorrow, the guys, divided into teams, will take part in the quest, and after the game and prayer in the format of a round table, a conversation will take place about the importance of volunteer service, the development of this direction.