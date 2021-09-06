Saida Mukhametzyanova invites Tatarstaners to sing with her in the video for the song “Tugan Yak”

Within the framework of the competition “People’s Tatarstan”, the singer, finalist of the second season of the show “Voice. Children ” Saida Mukhametzyanova launches a flash mob Tugan Yak, in which everyone can take part. Videos of Tatarstan residents will be included in the video for the song of the same name by Vasilya Fattakhova.

To take part in the flash mob, you must:

To record a vertical video with the performance of the song “Tugan Yak” on the phone (the song must be performed in full). When recording a video, only the recording of a song performed by Saida Mukhametzyanova should be used as musical accompaniment. It is available at the link: https://vk.com/wall-205665847_452. Videos filmed with other music, including cover versions or original minus, will not be accepted for participation in the flash mob. Send the video to the VKontakte community “People’s Tatarstan” by September 17th. To the section “Suggested news” or “Messages”.

In the “People’s Tatarstan” contest, residents use online voting to determine 10 symbols of the republic. From 2 to 8 September, the second stage of voting is taking place in the VKontakte community “People’s Tatarstan”.