Days of Tatar Culture continue in the Sverdlovsk Region

A series of festive concerts with the participation of artists from the Kazan Philharmonic Society took place in the cities of Krasnoufimsk and Mikhailovsk on September 4, 5, respectively. Favia Safiullina, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region, met with compatriots. During the meeting, she spoke about the importance of preserving the native language and national identity, about the features of the upcoming population census. Favia Akhtyamovna also emphasized the importance of interregional cooperation between the Republic of Tatarstan and the Sverdlovsk region, told what joint events are being held today.

The guests of honor – Deputy Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Azat Salikhov, Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Sverdlovsk Region Albert Abzalov, Adviser to the Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Mikhail Kopytov and heads of municipalities – greeted the guests at the events.

The residents of Yekaterinburg these days witnessed an exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan. Within the walls of the Sverdlovsk State Regional Palace of Folk Art, a colorful concert was performed by artists from the Republic of Tatarstan. The appearance at the event of the Minister of Culture of the Sverdlovsk Region Svetlana Uchaikina became a pleasant surprise for the audience.

The next point in the route of the delegation of Tatarstan will be Azigulovo Artinsky urban district of the Sverdlovsk region. Today, on September 6, eminent artists of the Republic of Tatarstan, such as Reseda Sharafieva, Rustem Zakirov, the duet “Farida-Alsu”, Leysan Zakirova, Aydar Gabdinov and many others, will delight the villagers with their performances.