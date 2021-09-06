Vasil Shaikhraziev will visit the Omsk region with a working trip

On September 7, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev will visit the Tatar village of Karakul, Omsk region. We remidnd that in this village, on May 6, 2021, there was a large fire, as a result of which houses burned down.

Compatriots who were left homeless were helped by Tatars from different parts of the world. We also wrote about the material support by President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in the amount of 3 million rubles.

The Governor of the Omsk Region also provided material support. This year marks the 360th anniversary of the founding of the village of Karakul, Bolsherechensky District. Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev together with Governor of the Omsk Region Alexander Burkov will take part in an event dedicated to the historical date of the village. It is planned to lay a park and plant trees here.