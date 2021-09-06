Rustam Minnikhanov and Mintimer Shaimiev took part in the opening of a new kindergarten “Karakuz” in Almetyevsk

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev have opened a new kindergarten “Karakuz” in Almetyevsk.

The construction work has been financed by the Tatneft company.

Rustam Minnikhanov thanked the oilmen for their support of the social project: “On the eve of the Oilman’s Day, Tatneft made such a wonderful gift to the city. We looked – the kindergarten is very good, the builders have done all the work with high quality, we have no comments. I believe that the children and their parents will be happy. ”

The guests also examined the Karakuz square, which is located near the headquarters of PJSC TATNEFT next to the public center Almet. There is a sculpture of the female warrior Karakuz (Chernoglazka), known according to the legends of the Tatar people.