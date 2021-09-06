The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan discussed holding of the Gumilev Readings

Renat Valiullin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region Renat Valiulin held a working meeting with Associate Professor of the Department of Theory and History of Culture of the Russian State Pedagogical University named after A.I. Herzen Alexei Bondarev.

Alexey Vladimirovich Bondarev is a candidate of cultural studies, a historian, previously worked as a senior researcher at the L.N. Gumilyov.

During his work in the universities of St. Petersburg, he developed a number of educational and methodological complexes and curricula. He was coordinator of international scientific events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of L.N. Gumilyov. As a member of various organizing committees, he participated in the preparation of scientific events for the 100th anniversary of the birth of L.N. Gumilyov, and, above all, the International Scientific Congress “The Legacy of L.N. Gumilyov and the fate of the peoples of Eurasia: history, modernity, prospects. ”

Scientific editor and compiler of the collection “The legacy of L.N. Gumilyov and the fate of the peoples of Eurasia: history, modernity, prospects ”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of L.N. Gumilyov.

The meeting discussed the preparation of joint events timed to the birthday of L.N. Gumilyov. On October 1, flowers will be laid at the monument to L.N. Gumilyov in the courtyard of St. Petersburg State University and a civil funeral service at the grave of Lev Gumilyov at the Nikolskoye cemetery of the Alexander Nevsky Lavra. In addition, on October 9, it is planned to hold the Gumilev Readings within the framework of the “Tatar Living Room” project.