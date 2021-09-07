The first concert of a large tour of two republican festivals at once – “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” and “Our Time – Beznek Zaman” took place at the Nizhnekamsk Neftekhimikov Park.

“The current 2021 for us, Nizhnekamsk residents, is filled with a special meaning. Our city celebrates its 55th anniversary. And today’s large-scale concert, which takes place thanks to the Republican center for the support of creatively gifted children and youth and its ideological inspirer Dmitry Tumanov, thanks to the support of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, is another great gift to the residents of Nizhnekamsk, ”Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Aydar Metshin addressed from the stage.

He noted that over the years of their existence, these festivals have become a real heritage of Tatarstan and represent one of the most important cultural events that prove how talented the youth of the republic is.

In the open area, the winners and laureates of the festivals demonstrated songs and dances of different peoples of the world for three hours. Their performance was joined by students and graduates of GITIS, the Kazan State Conservatory, the Musical and Theater Schools of Kazan. The winners of the Grand Prix of the Sozvezdiye-Yoldyzlyk festival, the guest soloist of the La Scala Theater (Milan) and the Bolshoi Theater of Russia (Moscow) Ruzil Gatin, the Kazan vocal duet Insaf Ganibayev and Milyaushi Nugmanova, the LIK children’s choreographic studio in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, folk vocal and choreographic ensemble “Miras” of the city of Zainsk, winner of the Grand Prix of the All-Russian competition of pop artists, actor of the Moscow Musical Theater Alexei Rodionov, singer and actor of federal theater projects Mikhail Uretsky and many others.

A large tour of the leading republican festivals started in Nizhnekamsk, of course, children. We are happy to be here and perform on a beautiful stage. Thanks to the mayor of the city for being here today in one of the best cities in Russia. Like no other, this city deserves such a diamond, so the management of Sozvezdiya-Yoldyzlyk and the Ministry of Youth of the Republic of Tatarstan decided to start a unique tour from Nizhnekamsk, ”noted Dmitry Tumanov, general producer of the festival movements, laureate of the Russian Government’s Culture Prize.