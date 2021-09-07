Construction of the Adymnar school has been launched in Almetyevsk

Today President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the State Counselor of the Republic of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev launched the construction of a new polylingual educational complex “Adymnar” in Almetyevsk.

The concept of the complex involves teaching in Russian, Tatar and English. Polylingual complexes are already operating in Kazan, Yelabuga, Naberezhnye Chelny and Aktanysh.

The school, with an area of ​​24 625 sq m, will include standard classrooms, a swimming pool with two bowls, a dining room for 457 seats with a cooking workshop, spacious recreation areas, classrooms for labor, cooking, cutting and sewing, a carpentry workshop, a library, an assembly hall for 560 seats with modern light and sound equipment, 2 gyms, extended day rooms with sleeping places for primary classes, multifunctional zones.

Rustam Minnikhanov emphasized that modern teaching methods are used in “Adymnar”, some developments are planned to be broadcast to other schools of the republic in the future.

Mintimer Shaimiev drew attention to the fact that such a project is the only one in Russia. “Graduates of these schools will be competitive at the global level,” he said.