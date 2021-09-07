Tatars of Penza take part in the VI All-Russian Forum of Tatar Regional Studies

From 4 to 10 September in the Omsk region the VI All-Russian forum of Tatar ethnographers “Tatar urban settlement and the Tatar village in the regions of Siberia, the Ural-Volga region and Eurasia, as the basis of the unity of the people and the foundation for the preservation and development of the modern economy and national culture. Past, present and development prospects (within the framework of the strategy for the preservation, development and prosperity of Tatar settlements in the Russian Federation, Siberia, the Ural-Volga region and Eurasia). ” took place/

More than 150 participants from different regions of the Russian Federation took part in the first day of the forum.

The sessions of the sections are devoted to the problems of the history and culture of Siberia, the Urals and the Volga region, the study and preservation of monuments of historical and cultural heritage, as well as issues of drawing up a genealogy, the study of the life and work of fellow countrymen – outstanding representatives of the Tatar people and other topics.

The regional public organization “Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the Penza region” was presented by Deputy chairman of the RPO TNKA PO, teacher of history and social studies Samochkina Gulnaz Khusnullovna, with a report “The history of the family and family roots of A. I. Kuprin from the clan of Tatar princes Kulunchak.”

After fruitful work, the participants, within the framework of the forum, researchers got acquainted with the sights of the city of Omsk: the Omsk fortress, the Museum of History and Local Lore, the City Museum of Omsk Art. In the evening, the House of Friendship hosted a magnificent concert with the participation of the best performers and choreographic groups of the Omsk region.