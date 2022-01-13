The meeting of the activists of the Tatar autonomy of the Penza region held

The meeting of the activists of the Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the Penza region was held. Chairman of the NGO “TNKA PO” Zhigansha Zeynyatullovich Tuktarov summed up the fruitful work for 2021 and outlined the tasks and prospects for the development of the activities of the Tatar national and cultural autonomy for 2022.

One of the brightest projects implemented in 2021 was the cultural and educational marathon “Our unity is in diversity”. Its implementation began with the creative and educational school for the leaders of youth national associations “Together is brighter”, in which more than 60 people took part.

This educational school has become a regional platform for the exchange of experience in holding intercultural events, socially significant projects and creating friendly ties between representatives of different cultures in various fields of activity.