The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan has chosen 3 laureates of the A. M. Salimzhanov’s award

Today, November 3, 2021, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan hosted a meeting of the competition committee to award the Republican Prize in the field of theatrical art named after Marsel Salimzhanov.

The composition of the competition commission included prominent cultural workers of Tatarstan. The members of the commission heard information about the applicants for the award and spoke about each nominee. In the course of an open vote, the finalists of the competition were determined.

The award ceremony will take place on November 7.

The Republican Prize in the field of theatrical art named after Marsel Salimzhanov is awarded for a significant contribution to the development of professional theatrical art of the Republic of Tatarstan to creative teams and creative workers. The prize will be awarded to three winners.

Each prize includes a special prize, an honorary diploma and a cash reward of 200 thousand rubles.

Applicants for the Prize are creative teams and creative workers who have made a significant contribution to the development of professional theatrical art of the Republic of Tatarstan.