The educational platform “Achyk University” (“Open University”) organizes the Republican Forum “Akyl Fabrikasy”

The three-day program covers four areas: IT, Education, Marketing and promotion of ethnocultural projects, Culture & Urbanism. Lectures from experts, author’s master classes, discussions, as well as workshops and case studies await listeners during all three days.

The cycle of lectures will open on November 12 at the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan (Pushkin St., 86), and will end on November 14 at the Smena Center for Contemporary Culture (Shahidi St., 7).

The program of the first day (November 12, 2021, National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan):

IT. During a cycle of lectures, experts will tell you how the Tatar Silicon Valley is arranged, about the case of launching the Tatar language on the SberClass platform.

Javdet Suleimanov and Rinat Gilmullin from the Institute of Applied Semiotics of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan will talk about the realization of the dream of Tatar artificial intelligence.

Achyk University coordinator Rainur Khasanov will present a guide to Tatar IT projects.

The author of the international radio URBANTATAR Ilham Sharipov, director of the Institute of Applied Semiotics of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan Rinat Gilmullin, post-graduate student of Innopolis University Albina Khusainova; Airat Khasyanov, Vice-Rector for Development and Digital Transformation of KAI, Head of Digitalization Projects and Products at the Center for Digital Transformation of the Republic of Tatarstan Bulat Gabdrakhmanov, Head of the AIRR Regional Innovation Projects Fund Dinar Nasyrov.

Minister of Digital Development of Public Administration, Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Tatarstan Airat Khairullin was also invited to the meeting.

Second day program (November 13, 2021, National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan):

“MARKETING AND PROMOTION OF ETHNOCULTURAL PROJECTS” – a cycle in which participants will be told how to work with social networks, with a bilingual audience, and will analyze the marketing strategies of existing projects. As part of the cycle, participants will take part in a discussion on the promotion of Tatar projects together with speakers: with the founder of the Fragency SMM agency Regina Faskheeva, with the PR manager of the TATCULTFEST festival Aigul Davletshina, chief editor of the Kaitam project Albina Zakirullina, the author of the SkyTat project Rimma Gumirova, administrator creative association “Alif” Alena Batullina, deputy director of the Kamalovsky theater for PR Ilshat Latypov, journalist “Yalkyn” Guzel Zakirova, blogger Leila Leron, deputy director of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan Tabris Yarullin and PR manager of the National Library Dinara Zinnatova.

“EDUCATION” is a special cycle of discussions and master classes dedicated to preparing for the Unified State Exam, taking up science at school and university, entering foreign universities, looking for a job and writing a resume. A job fair from HR specialists from various companies will be organized for the participants.

To participate in the discussion “Do you need a higher education in the XXI century?” Minister of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan Timur Suleimanov, executive director of the University of Talents Aydar Akmalov, expert of the analytical department of the Kazan Department of Education and author of the “Kanly kitap” project Aliya Salikhzyanova, curator of the “Achyk University” project Zukhra Vildanova, deputy of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, general director of an educational organization Bala City Albina Nasyrova.

The program of the third day (November 14, 2021, “Smena”):

“CULTURE & URBANISM”. On the final day of lectures, an excursion to Pleten and Novo-Tatar Sloboda will be organized for the forum participants. The workshop on modern rethinking of identity in the urban space will provide examples in project presentations and organize teamwork on topics: museum, restaurant, excursions and events. There will also be a presentation of the Kazan identity model, the chak-chak museum and the Tatar settlement of Yekaterinburg.

The events will be held in two languages. Upon completion of the educational forum, course visitors will receive certificates “Achyk University”.

How do I get involved?

Participation in the lecture halls is free – by prior registration for the Republican educational forum “Akyl fabrikasy”. There will also be a live broadcast of the forum.

The educational event is organized and conducted by the World Forum of Tatar Youth with the support of the Ministry of Youth of the Republic of Tatarstan.