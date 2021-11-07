Anniversary festival “BikaFest” starts accepting applications

The application campaign of the anniversary Republican youth music and poetry festival named after Rustem Bikmullin “BikaFest” has been opened.

“BikaFest” is held in two directions: musical and poetic. Both individual groups and performers aged 12 to 22, performing in various genres of vocal and theatrical art, can become participants in the project.

The festival is held in two stages:

Stage 1 – extramural qualifying (October 14 – November 15). Portfolio competition, which presents the achievements of participants in creative competitions and festivals.

Stage 2 – full-time qualifying, where the talent and abilities of the participants are assessed by the festival jury. (November 27, 28)

Musical direction:

1. Best Songwriter

– from 12 to 15 years old;

– from 16 to 22;

2. The best collective performer of the song

– small form (duet, trio);

– an ensemble;

3. Best performer of Tatar folk song

– from 12 to 15 years old;

– from 16 to 22;

4. The best academic vocal performed by the works of Tatar composers

– from 12 to 15 years old.

– from 16 to 22.

5. Stylization of the Tatar song

– from 12 to 15 years old;

– from 16 to 22.

Poetic direction:

1. The best reader of his work (poetry, prose, literary and musical composition) by heart

– from 12 to 15 years old;

– from 16 to 22;

2. The best reader of works of other authors (poetry, prose, literary and musical composition) by heart

– from 12 to 15 years old;

– from 16 to 22.

The festival has been organized since 2001 with the aim of perpetuating the memory of a friend and colleague of gifted children and youth of the republic, leader of the youth movement and philanthropist, Tatarstan singer of bard songs Rustem Bikmullin.

Traditionally, the participants will be judged by famous figures of culture and arts of Tatarstan. The jury will also analyze the performance of each, give valuable advice and point out the right path for further development.

According to the results of the face-to-face stage, on November 28, 2021, the Gala Concert of the festival will take place, at which the solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of BikaFest will take place.

– “Traditionally,“ BikaFest ”was held at the House of Salyat, but this year we are waiting for changes! The participants of the gala concert will perform at the Zvezdny base in the Laishevsky district. Contestants will be able to stay there for several days, get a lot of useful information from the jury members, and also take part in master classes. We will not reveal all the secrets yet, but the current Gala concert will certainly be different from the rest. Therefore, we invite everyone to participate! ” – says the project coordinator Gulnaz Gatina.

For the full-time qualifying stage of “BikaFest”, the contestants prepare two works of different characters in the Tatar language. The organizing committee of the festival is located in the House of Salyat (Kazan, Ostrovsky street, 23), phone 8 (843) 292-16-00, working hours: 9: 00-18: 00, office 3.