The results of the children’s folklore competition “Turgai-2021” are summed up in Penza

On November 5, a jury meeting was held to sum up the results of the absentee (qualifying) stage of the regional children’s folklore competition “Turgai-2021”. The jury members, chaired by Zhiganshi Tuktarov, selected creative numbers that the participants will present at the face-to-face stage, where the winners will be determined.

The competition was attended by children’s folklore and choreographic groups, soloists, instrumental creativity. More than 100 works were submitted for the competition. 49 winners were selected from them.

The III Regional Children’s Folklore Competition “Turgai” is a platform for the creative development of the child’s personality, fostering a sense of respect and respect for the national culture of the peoples of the Volga region, the formation of civic consciousness, patriotism and high spirituality of the younger generation.

The results will be held at the full-time stage of the III Regional Children’s Folklore Competition “Turgai”

November 20, 2021, beginning at 11.00 a.m. at the . M. Yu. Lermontov’s library.

The event is held within the framework of the project “Cultural and educational marathon” Our unity in diversity “supported by the Presidential Grants Foundation in 2021 for the development of civil society.