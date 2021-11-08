DUM RT announces the “Osta vәgazche” competition for Tatar speakers i

The Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan (DUM RT) announces an interregional competition “Osta vәgazche”. The creative competition is organized for the spiritual and moral development of the Tatar-Muslim youth and society, improving the speech skills of the contestants and the skills of their public speaking in the Tatar language, identifying the most talented Tatar speakers. The competition is held within the framework of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, announced in Tatarstan, and on the eve of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in Volga Bulgaria.

From today, the muftiate begins accepting applications for participation in the competition. Men and women between the ages of 18 and 45 can become participants. According to the terms of the competition, they should not engage in religious activities on a professional basis – work as imam, khazrat and mugallim in a mosque and madrasah.

The competition will be held in 3 stages. At the first stage, participants must, by December 10, 2021, on the given topics, send the texts of sermons in the Tatar language to the email address: [email protected] Further, based on the criteria, the best works will be selected for participation in the final. The final will be held in the format of performances with wagazes of their own composition.