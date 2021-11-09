La Primavera will present the premiere of the “Grand Suite” from the Tatar ballet “Shurale”

November 12 at the GBKZ (State Big Concert Hall) after S. Saydashev The Kazan Chamber Orchestra LaPrimavera presents the Big Suite from the ballet “Shurale” by Farid Yarullin. The orchestra recorded it on the initiative of artistic director Rustem Abyazov. He also made the orchestration and concert edition of the suite. The famous Kazan sound engineer Igor Sidenko worked on the sound.

The recording of the suite is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the creation of the first Tatar ballet. Rustem Abyazov included in it, among other things, numbers that are not played today in a ballet production of the Opera and Ballet Theater.

The flash card was published in a circulation of 500 copies; it is already being handed over free of charge to children’s music schools, colleges and universities of Tatarstan. The disc will also be donated to the State TV and Radio Company “Tatarstan” and TNV. The digital version of the recording is posted on the orchestra’s website. Also on the site will be posted the score of the “Grand Suite” with free open access.

Let us remind you that until now there was only one recording of separate fragments of music from the ballet “Shurale” – on gramophone records of the “Melodia” company. It was made in 1970 by the Bolshoi Theater Orchestra under the direction of Fuat Mansurov.

“The ballet“ Shurale ”is, in my opinion, one of the brightest phenomena in the musical culture of the Tatar people. After Farid Yarullin was killed at the front, we lost a brilliant composer. His work deserves a careful attitude, “Rustem Abyazov believes.

At a concert in Kazan, the suite will sound accompanied by poems by Albina Absalyamova. Another guest of the concert is pianist Daniya Khaibullina from Novosibirsk.

The Big Suite will also be presented on November 10 in Almetyevsk – a grant for the recording of the Big Suite from Farid Yarullin’s ballet Shurale has been allocated to the Kazan Chamber Orchestra La Primavera by the Tatneft PJSC Charitable Foundation.

The concerts will be streamed online on the orchestra’s YouTube channel.