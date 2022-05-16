The Museum of Bolgarian Civilization will open the exhibition “To the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria”

On May 21, the Museum of Bolgarian Civilization will host the opening of an exhibition of artworks “To the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bolgaria” by Academician of the Russian Academy of Arts Firinat Khalikov and artist-intern of the Russian Academy of Arts Polina Ilyushkina.

For a significant event – the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bolgaria, an artist-trainee of the creative workshop of the Russian Academy of Arts in Kazan, Ilyushkina Polina Valerievna created a series of paintings reflecting this great event – a series of pictorial and graphic paintings, written as a result of her creative trips to Iran, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Egypt and other countries of Muslim culture.

Polina Valerievna Ilyushkina was born in Kazan. In 2005-2009 studied at the Kazan Art College. N.I. Feshina. In 2015 she graduated from the Moscow State Academic Art Institute. V.I. Surikov. In 2018 she was admitted to the Creative Painting Workshop of the Russian Academy of Arts in Kazan. P.V. Ilyushkina is a member of the Union of Artists of Russia and the Creative Union of Artists of Russia.

The exhibition will run until June 21, 2022.