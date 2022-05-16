A meeting takes place between the autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod region and the staff of the Tatar State Puppet Theater

The leadership of the RNCATO met with the staff of the Tatar State Puppet Theater “Akiyat”

The team of the theater “Akiyat” consisting of more than 30 people arrived in Nizhny Novgorod on tour as part of the celebration of the Year of the Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia, announced in Russia in 2022.

In the period from May 12 to May 15, the Nizhny Novgorod audience on the stage of the Nizhny Novgorod State Academic Puppet Theater were presented some of the best performances of the theater “Akiyat”: “Goat and Sheep”, “Disney Dreams”, “Fly-Tsokotuha”.

Timur Sharafutdinov, Executive Director of RNCATO, and Zilya Khanum Akhmadullina, head of Ak Kalfak Women’s Organization, addressed the guests with welcoming words and presented presents.

As a creative gift to the Kazan guests, very young RNCATNO activists Samira Khalilova and Zulfiya Salimzhanova (trained in the ensemble “Nizhgarochki” under the direction of Kamil Abragimova) performed a Tatar dance and read G. Tukay’s poem “Tugan Tel”, and RNCATNO activist, soloist Venera Zhafyarova performed a Tatar song.

Representatives of the theater “Akiyat” also presented memorable gifts, showed several humorous performances, and the People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Ramziya Bezus performed the Tatar song “Bakhetta, shatlykta”.

The event took place at the Nizhny Novgorod State Academic Theater