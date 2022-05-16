tatruen
Home / News / Sabantuy in Kazan will be celebrated on June 19
Sabantuy in Kazan will be celebrated on June 19

Sabantuy in Kazan will be celebrated on June 19

in News, 16.05.2022 0 1

In 2022, the date of celebration of the national holiday Sabantuy in Tatarstan is June 19. The corresponding decree was signed today by the President of the Republic Rustam Minnikhanov.

According to the document, in rural settlements and regional centers of the Republic of Tatarstan, including in cities of republican significance, the celebration is scheduled from June 11 to 13, in Naberezhnye Chelny – June 18.

Sabantuy is the main national holiday of the Tatar people, which combines beautiful customs, songs, dances, games and sports. Its name comes from the Turkic words: saban – a plow and tui – a holiday. Previously, Sabantuy was celebrated in honor of the beginning of spring field work (at the end of April), but now – in honor of their end (in June).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.